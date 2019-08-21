UrduPoint.com
Telenor Pakistan's 6th Batch Graduates Under Its 'Open Mind Pakistan' Program

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:02 AM

Telenor Pakistan's 'Open Mind Pakistan' program, during its 6th iteration has empowered 20 young differently-abled trainees, who graduated this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):Telenor Pakistan's 'Open Mind Pakistan' program, during its 6th iteration has empowered 20 young differently-abled trainees, who graduated this year.

'Open Mind Pakistan' was a visionary, one-of-a-kind special training program with the objective of enhancing employability of 'Persons with Disabilities' (PwDs) through skills development, mentoring and on-job training, said a press release.

The graduation ceremony took place at Telenor Pakistan campus 345. The 'Open Mind Pakistan' 2019 edition kicked off in January 2019 where 20 candidates were shortlisted for the program after fair and impartial testing and screening processes, specially modified to be accessible for the visual and hearing impaired.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan and Head of Telenor Emerging Asia Cluster said, "It makes us really proud to see how this one-of-a-kind program has now grown into an industry best practice for organizations striving to become more diverse, inclusive, and open-minded," "This is one of the many powerful ways how innovatively Telenor Pakistan is pursuing its mission of empowering the Pakistani society and mainstreaming the marginalized segments of its population.

I congratulate the graduates of the 6th batch of Open Mind Pakistan", he added.

Executive Director, STEP, Mr. Atif Sheikh said, "By following the example we set today, the corporate sector, through continued collaboration with disabled people's organisations can impact fully contribute towards an inclusive society. These initiatives can be further scaled up through policy making at the government level."Under the 'Open Mind Pakistan' program since 2013, 92 extraordinary individuals have been inducted, with three-fourth of them managing to land a job.

Being an equal opportunity employer, Telenor Pakistan has focused on empowering the society by building strategic partnerships, raising awareness through advocacy, trainings and volunteerism, ensuring building accessibility and enabling inclusion in the workforce; and hence, adding more to its arsenal of Corporate Responsibility.

