Temporary teachers at schools to be appointed through PTC: Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai Friday said that the vacancies in the education department from which become vacant after retirement, leave or other reasons would be temporary filled through Parent Teachers Council (PTC) from now onward

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai Friday said that the vacancies in the education department from which become vacant after retirement, leave or other reasons would be temporary filled through Parent Teachers Council (PTC) from now onward.

Presiding over a meeting of education department here he said the purpose of the step is to ensure availability of teacher in each class, adding that all arrangements are ready under the new education policy.

The Education Minister directed the education authorities that the posting of all the new teachers who are being recruited will take place only after their entry in EMIS is completed and no employee will be posted without EMIS entry.

He said that from now on all the new Primary schools would have 6 rooms each and at least 4 teachers would be provided to each school on regular basis.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Education Motasim Billah Shah, Additional Secretary General Abdul Karam, Deputy Secretary Budget and other officials of the Education Department who briefed the Education Minister and said that the recruitment process for the vacant posts in the newly merged tribal districts has almost completed.

Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai directed the education department to complete all the arrangements for the projects of setting up of 142 science labs, 100 examination halls and plans for construction of ALP centers in the merged districts and award of scholarships and prizes for the best performing teachers and students, so that these projects could be submitted in the financial budget for the approval.

He said education is a top priority and in the last nine years there has been a significant increase in the education budget which is having a positive impact on the quality of education in the province.