Ten model schools chosen in district under infrastructure development programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 110 selected schools are being renovated in 11 district of Punjab including ten of Multan district as model schools under infrastructure development programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 110 selected schools are being renovated in 11 district of Punjab including ten of Multan district as model schools under infrastructure development programme.

CEO District education Authority (DEA), Riaz Khan told APP on Tuesday that exactly nine Higher Secondary School (HSSC) and one secondary school is part of the project in the district.

Under the programme, over Rs 10 million have been allocated for each school, he said adding that renovation commenced in Feb this year while deadline is Oct 31, he stated.

However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, it may take some more time for completion as everything had halted in wake of global pandemic, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) maintained.

Govt Comprehensive HSS for Boys, Govt Comprehensive HSC for Girls, Govt HSSC Qaridpur Laar, Govt HSS Behni, Govt HSSC Raja Ram, GSS for Boys Shujabadad, GHSS Jalapur , Govt Girls HSCC Moonlight, GHSS Alampur and GHSS Suraj Miani are being made model schools.

He informed that libraries of another 40 schools were being upgraded under a project.