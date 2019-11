The Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has cancelled the National Testing Service (NTS) test held for teachers appointments on November 24 (Sunday) in 14 districts of the province due to leakage of question paper

The education departed has directed the NTS to arrange the test again within 10 days, said a notification issued here on Monday.