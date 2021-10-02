UrduPoint.com

TEVTA Arranges Workshop For Newly Inducted VC, JP Officers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) with the support of Helvetas Pakistan arranged a five days training workshop for its newly inducted Vice Chancellery and JP Officers

The concluding session of the training workshop was attended by MD KP TEVTA Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, and Deputy Country Director Helvetas, said the spokesperson on Saturday.

MD TEVTA told the participants about the importance of VC & JP officers for TVET organization.

Resource person Sajid Iqbal HRD and Development Practitioner briefed about the session and outcomes of the training workshop.

At the end the MD TEVTA distributed certificates among the participants and appreciated the mutual efforts of KP-TEVTA and Helvetas.

