TEVTA Asked To Arrange For Student Exams In Corona-affected Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:00 PM



The Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will have to evolve a separate strategy for students of corona-affected districts after National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) decision that no student will be promoted without examination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will have to evolve a separate strategy for students of corona-affected districts after National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) decision that no student will be promoted without examination.

This was demanded by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed here on Friday. He was talking to a delegation of the Institutes Advisory Committee (IAC) in the committee room of the FCCI.

He said that 17 districts remained closed for education due to the high positivity rate of corona. "On the other hand, normal activities continued in the remaining 20 districts and students of these districts successfully completed their syllabus and practicals etc.

He said that students of districts where lockdown disturbed the normal activities could neither complete their syllabus nor they were given sufficient time to prepare for the upcoming examination. He suggested separate syllabus for the students of affected and non-affected districts.

Ihtasham Javed urged the female trainers from Jaranwala to give their practicable proposals so that the FCCI could forward the same to the TEVTA headquarters along with its own recommendations.

The female trainers also explained their practical problems and said that they were being given targets to visit a specified number of industries every month, but the factory owners sometimes become non-cooperative.

The FCCI president asked them to remain in touch with Deputy Secretary FCCI so that he could facilitate them in arranging their visits to the various factories through SMEDA and relevant government departments. He promised that he would request some leading industrialists, who could visit different training institutes and share their success stories with the students. He said that he would also request industrialists where TEVTA interns were deployed for practical training to arrange for a reasonable stipend for them, which would help them meet their transport related charges. He said that he would also nominate a dynamic industrialist for the TEVTA board.

The meeting was also attended by former presidents Muzmil Sultan and Shabbir Hussain Chawala in addition to the principal Government College of Technology Women Jaranwala Mrs Ansa Shoukat, Mrs Rukhsana Yaqoob, Ms Tehmina, Ms Madiha Abbas and Mr Imran.

More Stories From Education

