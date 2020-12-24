UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Implementing Ambitious Program To Produce Skilled Workers: Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 03:32 PM

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has embarked upon a revolutionary program to produce skilled workers for the industrial sector and establish Sector Skills Councils

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has embarked upon a revolutionary program to produce skilled workers for the industrial sector and establish Sector Skills Councils.

Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique said this while addressing introductory meeting of the first Sector Skills Council for Textile and Garments set up by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said that the private sector must work hard to make the program successful as it was meant to facilitate them.

He further said that Competency Based Training & Assessment (CBTA) system will be introduced in all 403 TEVTA institutes across the province."It will help our passed out students to get jobs in 130 countries where this system is recognized and implemented", he said and added, "We have sufficient funding lines to purchase new and latest machinery for the TEVTA institutes for the training of students".

He highlighted that a center of excellence in textile and garment will also be set up in Faisalabad. "Its final approval is expected very soon and concerned stakeholders must give their recommendations to make it more efficient, active and productive", he added.

He said that TEVTA was working like other Government departments during the last 20 years, adding " But now we want to take it to corporate level so that it could meet the needs for skilled manpower for the industrial sector in an entirely changed environment".

Ali Salman said that Faisalabad has 39 institutes and maximum textile courses were being offered,adding that GIZ prepared technical training courses from level one to ten which could be opted in according to the need of the local industrial units.

Earlier, Engineer Hafiz Ehtasham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in welcome address said that FCCI formed sectors skill council for textile and garment. "All stakeholders have been included in it which could give their valuable input to develop the textile sector on solid grounds". He appreciated incumbent government policies and said that measures were taken to improve Ease of Doing Business and reducing cost of doing business yielded best results.

He said the increase in exports during the last four months was outcome of measures taken by the Government.

Pakistan recorded 2.2 billion Dollar exports in the month of November. About the skill council, he said that it would ensure skill manpower to the textile sector which will also resolve major problem of the unemployed.

During this meeting, Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, Naveed Gulzar, Kashif Zia, Hafiz Rashid Mahmood, Ms. Ayesha Aslam and Office Bearers from other textile organizations were also present.

