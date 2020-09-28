UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Launches Online Centralized Admission Campaign For DAE

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:19 PM

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has launched centralized admission campaign for online admission to the Diploma of Associate Engineer (DAE) 2020-21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has launched centralized admission campaign for online admission to the Diploma of Associate Engineer (DAE) 2020-21.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that through centralized launching of DAE admission campaign TEVTA embarked on a journey of nation building through technical education.

He said that TEVTA was the biggest skill provider of the country offering widest range of 31 different technologies available for DAE through 46 Government College of Technologies (GCT) spread across the province offering 20,000 DAE seats during the current admission campaign.

The TEVTA Chairperson said that conversion of DAE in English opened doors of possibilities and opportunities for students such as wide range of job opportunities, vertical mobility in terms of further education and career advancement besides openings doors for further studies and employment opportunities across the globe due to global acceptability of DAE English.

Earlier, TEVTA COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana thanked his team including TEVTA's secretariat and field staff to implement the task of making centralized admissions and the conversion of DAE to English assigned by the Chairperson a reality in least possible time.

He said that it was a long outstanding demand of technologists and TEVTA alumni to adopt English as medium of instruction for DAE to meet the demand of local job market and lend it global acceptability which was accepted and implemented by Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique.

In order to make participation of all stake holders involved part of the proceedings, the inauguration ceremony was held online which was attended by TEVTA COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, all GMs, Deputy GMs of TEVTA Secretariat and field establishment comprising all Zonal Managers, District Managers and the Principals, Teachersand students of TEVTA Government Colleges of Technologies (GCTs),among others.

