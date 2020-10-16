UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Launches Online Procurement Management System

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:59 PM

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) strides towards digital transformation with the launch of online Procurement Management System (PMS), inaugurated here by Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique in a ceremony here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) strides towards digital transformation with the launch of online Procurement Management System (PMS), inaugurated here by Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique in a ceremony here on Friday.

According to TEVTA spokesperson,Ali said that the switchover of PMS over digital platform was a significant leap towards TEVTA's digital transformation initiative that aims at ensuring transparency & efficiency, adding that it would help in showing door to the old, cumbersome, laborious, time taking and inefficient paper work laden manual procedures. He said that the PMS comprising e-dashboard, live procurement process tracking, single click reporting and e-document management would contribute substantially towards time saving, streamlining procedures and facilitating effective monitoring of all ongoing procurements.

Ali pointed out that the transition towards digitalization would help achieve the objective of inducing transparency and efficiency in the systems by making all steps, stages and processes pertaining to in-hand procurements readily available for inspection, supervision & appraisal over the e-dashboard.

"This will also contribute towards effective supervision of such processes by all concerned ensuring that all procurement procedures were effective and translucent", he added.

TEVTA Chairperson lauded the efforts of GM procurement and his team for converting the system of their section to digital platform and said that this would not only help streamlining the procurement procedures,but would also lend credibility and efficiency to the processes.

Earlier, GM Procurement Amir Aziz said that the PMS linked all TEVTA institutions across the Province to the Central Purchase cell.

Praising his team for making digitalization a reality, he said that old inefficient practices were fast getting out of tune with the changing environment while the new digital system was efficient, transparent and time-saving modern management tool being adopted around the world because of its advantages and benefits. TEVTA COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, the GMs & DGMs and procurement section personnel also attended the ceremony amongst others concerned.

