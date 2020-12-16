TEVTA launches second phase of eLearning courses under CM Hunarmand Nojawan Program

Minister for Industries Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Punjab government is updating technical and vocational education as per modern standards

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020) Minister for Industries Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Punjab government is updating technical and vocational education as per modern standards.

He was addressing the online launching ceremony of second phase of elearning courses under Chief Minister Hunarmand Najawan Program. Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique, Head SMU Fazeel Asif, COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and other officials were also present on occasion.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that TEVTA's elearning courses are big achievement in current scenario. He added that TEVTA is playing important role in making youth economically independent as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ali Salman Siddique announced that TEVTA will teach elearning courses to 50 thousand students .He was of the view that after successful completion of phase one, training will be provided to as many as 16200 students in the categories of elearning including technical, graphic design and virtual assistant under CM Hunarmand Nojawan Program.

In first phase the 5400 students were trained, he added.

Talking about the success of the program, he noted that students took large interest in elearning courses as 130,000 students applied for admission in these courses.

Ali Salman went on to say that the elearning courses were started by TEVTA at the time when regular classes were halted due to COVID-19 situation. The students were trained under these courses while they were sitting in their homes, he said adding that now those students are able to earn handsome amount after completion of courses.

He expressed that passout students are also earning on Amazon, eBay and other online platforms. He said that provision of job oppurtunities along with quality training is the prority of TEVTA as per the vision. Chairperson also wished for interest by females in these courses.