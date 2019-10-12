UrduPoint.com
TEVTA, LUMS Ink MoU To Bring Improvement In Student Proficiency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

LUMS has joined hands with the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for bringing about improvement in competence and proficiency of students in the light of LUMS input for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):LUMS has joined hands with the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for bringing about improvement in competence and proficiency of students in the light of LUMS input for the purpose.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed here on Friday by TEVTA Chairperson Ali Slaman Siddique and Dr Tahir Raza Shah Andrabi on behalf of the VC, Lahore University of Management Sciences.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Mehreen Noon of LUMS and TEVTA's Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, amongst others, including LUMS students.

The MoU provides for the LUMS School of Education (SOE) Faculty to conduct research in this regard in collaboration with TEVTA, provides expertise in assessing, developing and designing competence based tests to evaluate students proficiency at entry and exit levels and hold mutually agreed upon training for the relevant TEVTA stakeholders, etc.

Ali Salman, while addressing the ceremony, said that TEVTA aims at getting placements for its trainees in both local and international job markets through running industrial demand based courses and ensuring top quality training to make them a readily acceptable product in the market.

