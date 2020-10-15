UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TEVTA Meeting Held In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:08 PM

TEVTA meeting held in faisalabad

A meeting of the board of management of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority was held at the Government Staff Training College here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of the board of management of the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority was held at the Government Staff Training College here on Thursday.

Chairman board Eng Asim Munir presided over the meeting which was attended by members of Faisalabad and Chiniot.

MPA Firdous Rai, President FCCI Eng Hafiz Ehtsham, Senior Vice President Ch Talat Mehmood, District Manager TEVTA Engineer Muhammad Younis, Focal Person Ayesha Aslam and other members were also present.

The matters relating to launching modern courses as per demands and to ensure employment to the youth were discussed in the meeting.

The chairman expressed satisfaction over the performance of the TEVTA institutions.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Chiniot Government Employment

Recent Stories

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Naval Chief ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Reaffirms its Solidarity with the Republic of ..

9 minutes ago

Huawei joins hands with HEC to start roadshows for ..

12 minutes ago

PM directs to make issuance of NOCs for constructi ..

13 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja advises Misbahul Haq to give up his old ..

15 minutes ago

MPA assures raising business community issues in S ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.