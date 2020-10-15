TEVTA meeting held in faisalabad

A meeting of the board of management of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority was held at the Government Staff Training College here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of the board of management of the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority was held at the Government Staff Training College here on Thursday.

Chairman board Eng Asim Munir presided over the meeting which was attended by members of Faisalabad and Chiniot.

MPA Firdous Rai, President FCCI Eng Hafiz Ehtsham, Senior Vice President Ch Talat Mehmood, District Manager TEVTA Engineer Muhammad Younis, Focal Person Ayesha Aslam and other members were also present.

The matters relating to launching modern courses as per demands and to ensure employment to the youth were discussed in the meeting.

The chairman expressed satisfaction over the performance of the TEVTA institutions.