TEVTA Punjab To Establish "Hunergah" At Lahore College For Women University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:57 PM

The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) signed an agreement for establishing "Hunergah" at LCWU here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) signed an agreement for establishing "Hunergah" at LCWU here on Friday.

Chairman TEVTA Hafiz Farhat Abbas and Vice Chancellor LCWU Dr Bushra Mirza signed the agreement at a ceremony held at TEVTA Secretariat. As per agreement, a Hunergah would be established at LCWU campus where females would be trained in different trades.

While adressing the ceremony, Chairman TEVTA Hafiz Farhat Abbas said that its priority of TEVTA to make women independent through providing technical education.

He said:" We will train women to utilize their skills in national development because no nation can progress without women's active participation.

Vice Chancellor LCWU Dr Bushra Mirza said that women should be given technical and skilled education along with general education and this "Hunergah" would play an important role in this initiative.

