UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TEVTA Signs MoUs To Send Students To China On Scholarship

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

TEVTA signs MoUs to send students to China on scholarship

The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Tianjin Modern Vocational College China signed five different Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) here on Thursday at TEVTA secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Tianjin Modern Vocational College China signed five different Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) here on Thursday at TEVTA secretariat.

Chairman TEVTA, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, and President Tianjin Modern Vocational College, Cao Yanli, signed the MoUs in a ceremony.

While talking to the media, TEVTA chairman said that 75 students were going to China on scholarship where they would get modern training on robotics and automation. "Industry is shifting to robotics and automation from manual; therefore, it is necessary for students to learn it," he added. He said that all expenses of the students including travel would be borne by China.

Related Topics

Education China Tianjin Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

Sindh governor calls on Prime Minister

15 seconds ago

Governor KP, DHM UAE inaugurate dialysis machines ..

17 seconds ago

Cock-a-doodle-don't: rowdy French rooster at centr ..

20 seconds ago

Inter Board Chairman Committee imperative forum f ..

21 seconds ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lauds decision to open 1000 ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Company is all set to deal ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.