TEVTA signs MoUs to send students to China on scholarship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Tianjin Modern Vocational College China signed five different Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) here on Thursday at TEVTA secretariat.

Chairman TEVTA, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, and President Tianjin Modern Vocational College, Cao Yanli, signed the MoUs in a ceremony.

While talking to the media, TEVTA chairman said that 75 students were going to China on scholarship where they would get modern training on robotics and automation. "Industry is shifting to robotics and automation from manual; therefore, it is necessary for students to learn it," he added. He said that all expenses of the students including travel would be borne by China.