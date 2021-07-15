UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Stresses For Equipping Youngsters With Technical Skills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:55 PM

TEVTA stresses for equipping youngsters with technical skills

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Secretary Rai Manzoor Nasir on Thursday stressed for promoting skilled-based education training for youth which would decrease the rate of unemployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Secretary Rai Manzoor Nasir on Thursday stressed for promoting skilled-based education training for youth which would decrease the rate of unemployment.

He expressed these views on the eve of World Youth Skills Day which is being celebrated today (July 15) every year, with the aim to recognize the importance of equipping youngsters with skills for work.

Talking to a private news channel, he said TEVTA was taking multiple steps to upgrade the technical and vocational education as per the current scenario requirements and playing an important role for the implementation of PM Imran Khan's Vision of imparting technical skilled based education in the country.

He said that the present government had allocated sufficient funds for the promotion of technical education and vocational training in current budget as economic growth could not be achieved without promoting technical education.

Replying a query, he said youth in the world of today now prefer technical education rather than conventional education specially during the time of coronavirus, adding, technical education is creating better job opportunities.

He said after TEVTA training courses programs students are getting grantee jobs, loans and unique prize gifts, adding, under E-rozgar program TEVTA is offering 3 months skilled based courses.

