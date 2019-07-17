UrduPoint.com
Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has devised a digital mechanism to enroll the higher education's students online.

The new system would enable the students of BS (Face-to-Face) M. Phil and PhD to get admissions in AIOU through online process, the AIOU spokesperson told APP here on Wednesday.

He said this was the part of the University's latest initiatives to shift its academic operation from manual�to automation. The move was aimed at bringing efficiency and transparency in the students' related services.� The spokesperson said the admissions in the higher education's programs would be merit-based and selected applicants would be contacted through SMS/Email after short-listing for payment of first semester fee, he added.

�� According to the AIOU's Director Admissions, the ongoing admissions for the registration in the higher education's programs would continue till August 19.

Earlier, addressing the regional directors' conference, the AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum had announced that henceforth technology would be steering-force behind all the University's operation both at the academic and services'�level.

In this connection, he said, the University had already started implementing a 15-month road-map. He assured that the technology-based operation would be students' friendly and it would also help to address certain apprehensions about the working of this mega educational institution that catered the educational needs of around 1.4 million people�annually.

