The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold Intl moot on early childhood development

18 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:00 PM

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold the 3rd International Conference on Childhood Development to discuss new trends and opportunities for healthy growth of the new generation at its early age

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold the 3rd International Conference on Childhood Development to discuss new trends and opportunities for healthy growth of the new generation at its early age.

The theme of the conference being arranged in collaboration with the Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Rupani Foundation, Ministry of Planning, Development and the Karakoram International University during the current month, will be the 'Promise of Early Child Development-Investing in the Early Years'.

The event to be presided over by AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum will include an exhibition of workable ECD (early childhood development) models focusing on multi-sector approach to promote holistic ECD from conception to eight years in the country.

Around 500 participants from home and abroad, including legislators and policymakers, responsible for health, nutrition, child protection, education and social welfare and ECD experts are expected to attend the conference.

