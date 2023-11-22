Open Menu

The Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (BISE) To Announce Result Of HSC Part II Exam On Nov 24

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 06:12 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to announce result of HSC part II Exam on Nov 24

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad has decided to announce the result of the HSC part II annual examination 2023 on Friday (November 24)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has decided to announce the result of the HSC part II annual examination 2023 on Friday (November 24).

According to the Controller Exams, the result of HSC part II (Science General, Pre Engineering and Pre-Medical Groups) will be announced at about 11:00 am on Friday through Director Information.

The result shall also be accessible to the stakeholders through the Board's website www.biseh.edu.pk by sending seat number 8583, the statement added.

