The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announces SSC results

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) -:The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad on Monday announced result of Secondary school Certificate annual examination 2019 here.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ul-Din was chief guest.

He uploaded the result on BISE official website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing button on laptop at right 10:10am. Special Assistant to CM on Sport Malik Umar Farooq, MPAs Waris Aziz,Rai Firdous,Rana Shahbaz,BISE chairperson Dr Tayyba Shaheen, Secretary BISE Khuram Shahzad and Controller Examination Shehnaz Alvi were also present.

Heads of various government and private educational institutions, teachers, parents, students and relatives of position holders were also present.

According to gazette notification,total 158,746 candidates were appeared in the examination out of whom 124,064 candidates declared pass showing 78.15 percentage.

In science group, out of 115,821 students 95,657 passed the exam showed 82.96 percentage.In General group, total 42,925 candidates appeared and 28,407 pass the examination.The pass percentage recorded 66.18.

Later,Provincial Minister Ch Zaheerul Din gave medals and certificates among the position holder students.