UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Announces SSC Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:18 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announces SSC results

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad on Monday announced result of Secondary School Certificate annual examination 2019 here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) -:The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad on Monday announced result of Secondary school Certificate annual examination 2019 here.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ul-Din was chief guest.

He uploaded the result on BISE official website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing button on laptop at right 10:10am. Special Assistant to CM on Sport Malik Umar Farooq, MPAs Waris Aziz,Rai Firdous,Rana Shahbaz,BISE chairperson Dr Tayyba Shaheen, Secretary BISE Khuram Shahzad and Controller Examination Shehnaz Alvi were also present.

Heads of various government and private educational institutions, teachers, parents, students and relatives of position holders were also present.

According to gazette notification,total 158,746 candidates were appeared in the examination out of whom 124,064 candidates declared pass showing 78.15 percentage.

In science group, out of 115,821 students 95,657 passed the exam showed 82.96 percentage.In General group, total 42,925 candidates appeared and 28,407 pass the examination.The pass percentage recorded 66.18.

Later,Provincial Minister Ch Zaheerul Din gave medals and certificates among the position holder students.

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Ground broken for Zameen Developments’ latest pr ..

8 minutes ago

Girl raped by friend’s boyfriend in Karachi

14 minutes ago

Sanjrani, Qaiser discuss parliamentary, political ..

2 minutes ago

Populist pro-China mayor to face Tsai in Taiwan pr ..

2 minutes ago

IPC ministry to hold diplomacy conference to promo ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.