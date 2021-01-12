The charge of Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Technology has been handed over to Saifee Golden Jubilee Educational Trust of the Dawoodi Bohra Community on Monday, 11th January

A delegation comprising of the trustees of the Saifee Golden Jubilee Trust and representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community visited Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Technology on Monday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 202) The charge of Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Technology has been handed over to Saifee Golden Jubilee Educational Trust of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Officials of Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) handed over the charge of Saifee Eide zahabi Institute of Technology to the Trust.

Expressing good wishes for the Institute, Director STEVTA stated that “The team of Saifee Golden Jubilee Educational Trust is an excellent one and hoped that this institute will cross milestones under the auspices of the trust”.



It may be recalled that the Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute located in North Nazimabad area of Karachi was established by the Dawoodi Bohra community in 1963 with the aim to be recognized as a center of excellence and a leader in technical education which would eventually empower the students to develop the required technical skillset to excel in the industrial development of Pakistan.