The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Launches Telemedicine Facility For General Public

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) launches Telemedicine facility for general public

The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) launched Telemedicine outdoor desk facility for general public here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) launched Telemedicine outdoor desk facility for general public here Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor FMU Prof Dr Zafar Ali inaugurated the facility at the university.

The people can seek help online about their diseases at the following Skype IDs. fmu.surgery@gmail.com/fmu.medicine@gmail.com/fmu.eye@gmail.com/ent.fmu@gmail.com/fmu.gynaesobs@gmail.com/fmu.peads@gmail.com / fmu.cardiology@gmail.comThe facility has been provided by Punjab Telemedicine Centre of Excellence, Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad, Telemedicine Department.

