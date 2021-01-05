UrduPoint.com
Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:45 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 202) The Pakistan HAVCR Society extended its best wishes to the Saifee Golden Jubilee Educational Trust of the Dawoodi Bohra Community acknowledging the handover of the Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Technology (S.E.Z.I.T).

The Institute was built in 1963 and has accomplished feats in the advancement of the young generation of Pakistan in the field of industrialization. On behalf of the society, President of the Society Mr Khurram Malick P.E and Chairman Karachi Chapter Mr Fahad Afridi reiterated their confidence that the Institute under the Dawoodi Bohra Community will once again achieve milestones in the field of technical education.

Recognizing technical expertise as the need of the hour, the HVACR Society has dedicated its resources to promote proper career guidance with quality technical education through training workshops, nationwide affiliations with potential industries as well as student counseling sessions.

The Society extends its complete support to the Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Technology and will help ensure that the students of the institute are provided the best possible education and career paths through which they will become a part of the country’s industrial development.

