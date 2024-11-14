The Punjab University Awards 10 PhD Degrees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Punjab University has awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects.
Degrees were awarded to Sehar Riaz, daughter of Muhammad Riaz, in the subject of Molecular Biology; Mirza Imran Haider, son of Eshan Elahi Baig, in the subject of Islamic Studies; Amna Akmal, daughter of Niaz Akmal, in Solid State Physics; and Muhammad Waseem Khan, son of Haji Muhammad Atiq, in the subject of Applied Geology.
Others who received degrees were Ariba Salah, daughter of Salahuddin, in the subject of Solid State Physics; Huma Sadaf, daughter of Liaquat Ali Naveed, in the subject of Communication Studies; Saira Fayyaz, daughter of Fayyaz Ahmed, in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry); Hafiza Syeeda Faiza, daughter of Syed Liaqat Ali Shah, in the subject of Solid State Physics; Andleeb Hanif, daughter of Muhammad Hanif Shakir, in the subject of Molecular Biology; and Muhammad Sohail Rafique, son of Muhammad Rafique, in the subject of Islamic Studies.
