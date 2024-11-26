The Punjab University (PU) Associate Degree Exams Postponed
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 11:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday postponed the associate degree examinations originally scheduled under its supervision due to the ongoing situation.
According to details, an official spokesperson confirmed that the revised schedule for only associate degree examinations will be announced later.
The postponed associate degree exams will commence now according to new schedule to take place on November 27, 28, and 29.
Meanwhile, the all exams will proceed as per the previously announced timetable, beginning from December 2.
According to details, the PU spokesperson informed that all other classes and exams will be held in routine. The various faculties’ heads will continue the classes online, physically, or in hybrid modes.
