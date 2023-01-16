The Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University (PU) on Friday awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University (PU) on Friday awarded PhD degrees to its ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.

According to the spokesperson, Yashmin Badshah D/o Badshah Khan was awarded degree in the subject of Zoology, Dure-E-Shahwar D/o Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Bushra Haleem D/o Muhammad Haleem in the subject of education, Zulfiqar Ahmad S/o Nazir Ahmad in the subject of Information Management, Nabeel Ahmed Khan S/o Tahir Ahmed Khan in the subject of Islamic Studies, Muafia Shafiq D/o Muhammad Shafiq in the subject of Environmental Sciences, Khadijah Butt D/o Muhammad Ajmal Butt in the subject of Education, Ammara Tariq Cheema D/o Tariq Mehmood Cheema in the subject of Political Science, Ijaz Butt S/o Muhammad Ilyas Butt in the subject of Commerce and Muhammad Ashraf S/o Muhammad Ismail in the subject of Chemical Engineering.