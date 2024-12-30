The Punjab University (PU) Awards 10 PhD Degrees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 07:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) has awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects.
According to a PU spokesman, degrees were awarded to Sabir Ali Siddique S/o Muhammad Siddique Zahid in the subject of Chemistry, Irshad Hussain S/o Haji Ahmad Bukhsh in the subject of Sociology, Faisal Javeed S/o Javeed Iqbal in the subject of Botany, Ashraf Hussain S/o Ghulam Mehdi in the subject of Earth & Environmental Sciences and Zunaira Shoukat D/o Shoukat Ali in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics.
Meanwhile, PU granted degrees to Fakhar Mustafa S/o Syed Tanwir Hussain in the subject of Statistics, Imtiaz Hussain S/o Nazar Muhammad in the subject of urdu, Fatima Hamid D/o Abdul Hamid in the subject of Communication Studies, Amna Khan D/o Amanat Ullah Khan in the subject of Gender Studies and Qu Qiumei D/o Qu Wangyuan in the subject of History.
