The Punjab University (PU) Awards Four PhD Degrees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:25 PM

The Punjab University (PU) awards four PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The Punjab University (PU) awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines, said a spokesman for the PU here on Saturday.

Kashif Bilal S/o Abdul Majeed received his PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Concession Status in Current Economic and Social Issues � A Research and Analytical Study of Four school of Thoughts'.

Muhammad Shahid Maqbool S/o Muhammad Maqbool got degree in the subject of Economics after approval of his thesis entitled 'The Competitiveness of Leather Exports and Technical Efficiency in Pakistan: An Empirical Analysis', Attia Altaf D/o Altaf Ahmed in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Children and the Changing Media Environment in Pakistan: An Analysis of Ethical Issues in Foreign Entertainment Channels' and Qanitah Ama Tul Mughani D/o Hafiz Muhammad Ashraf in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Physical Viability and Stability of Self-Gravitating Systems'.

