The Punjab University (PU) Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) organises seminar on Nutrition Discipline

The Punjab University (PU) Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) Department of Public Health's Nutrition and Wellbeing society, in collaboration with Sweethreat Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, organised a seminar on 'Scope of Nutrition Discipline in Clinical Practices' in its auditorium on Thursday

Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Director Integrated Health Solution International Akhuwat Health Services, Diabetes Centre Lahore Dr Tahir Rasool and Dietitian at Al-Razi Hospital Zartash Umer, Dr Tauseef Iqbal, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Zartash Umer shared his viewpoint about the role of nutritionist in clinical practices while Dr Tahir Rasool spoke on topic regarding role of nutrition and diet in prevention and management of diabetes mellitus and career pathways for young nutritionists.

Dr Nauman Ali and Dr Muhammad Navid Tahir also shared their point of views and encouraged the students.

