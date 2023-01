The Punjab University (PU) issues exams date sheets

The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued date sheet for various written and practical examinations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued date sheet for various written and practical examinations.

A spokesman told the media on Thursday that the examinations included Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-I, II supplementary examination 2022, Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II second annual examination 2022, Associate Degree (BA) (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2022 and BBA (Hons.

) (first, second, third & fourth year) annual examination 2022. Details are available on www.pu.edu.pk.