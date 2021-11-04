The Trust school students visits at UVAS

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021) The students from The Trust School from boys and girls campuses, Thokar Niaz Baig visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore.

They had an interaction with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, in which Prof Nasim briefed them about the university history, academic and research activities and also told them about the flagship programs of the university.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad added about the UVAS role in development of livestock sector and its clinical services for the treatment of animals. He described the advisory services of UVAS for the guidance of livestock, poultry and dairy farmers to enhance their profitability.

He highlighted the scope of veterinary education, research on vaccine production and other allied sciences professional degree programme.

Prof. Dr. Nasim advised students that hard work is the only key to the successful life.

The students also took keen interest and asked several questions about the different university degree programs.
Dr Muhammad Adnan Aslam, Deputy Director University-industry Linkages & Technology Transfer, Mr.

Qaisar Hussain, Assistant Director Financial Aid and The Trust School teachers Mr. Usman Shahid, Mr. Amjad Hussain, Ms. Masooma Khawar, Ms. Maheen and a large number of students from Trust School were present on the occasion.


Later on students visited Central Library, Information Technology Centre, Postmortem Block, Anatomy Lab, Meat Processing Plant, Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory, Outdoor Clinic and Pet Center.

