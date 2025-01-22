The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards PhD degrees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has conferred PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering to two scholars.

According to a UET spokesman, Anam Mughees completed her doctoral thesis on “Development of Novel Feature Extraction Method Based on Fractal Analysis for Appliance Classification in Nonintrusive Load Monitoring," while Muhammad Anique Aslam’s research focused on “Microgrid Control with Grid Support Features for High Penetration of Renewable Energy Sources.

Both candidates successfully completed their respective research projects, contributing significantly to their fields of study.