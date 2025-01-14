The University of Engineering & Technology (UET), FCL join hands to empower students with awards, internships

The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fast Cables Limited (FCL) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at fostering academic excellence, advancing research and creating valuable opportunities for students in Environmental and Electrical Engineering disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fast Cables Limited (FCL) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at fostering academic excellence, advancing research and creating valuable opportunities for students in Environmental and Electrical Engineering disciplines.

The partnership between UET and FCL focuses on supporting students through Academic Awards, Internship Programs, and Career Opportunities. The Fast Excellence Award will recognize top-performing students in Electrical Engineering, offering a cash prize of PKR 100,000. The Fast Sustainability Award will honor innovative Final Year Design Projects addressing core sustainability issues in Pakistan, with PKR 200,000 awarded to the best project, as selected by a panel of experts. Furthermore, FCL will provide six-week internships annually to students from Environmental and Electrical Engineering programs, offering them valuable hands-on industry experience.

Additionally, FCL will actively participate in job fairs and campus recruitment drives to hire talented graduates from UET.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry. It provides our students with practical exposure and recognition for their innovative contributions." Kamal Mahmood Amjad Mian emphasized, "Fast Cables is proud to contribute to the professional development of Pakistan’s youth. This collaboration aligns with our vision of promoting sustainability and technical excellence."

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Vice Chancellor of UET, and Kamal Mahmood Amjad Mian, CEO of Fast Cables Limited.