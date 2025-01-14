Open Menu

The University Of Engineering & Technology (UET), FCL Join Hands To Empower Students With Awards, Internships

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 07:37 PM

The University of Engineering & Technology (UET), FCL join hands to empower students with awards, internships

The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fast Cables Limited (FCL) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at fostering academic excellence, advancing research and creating valuable opportunities for students in Environmental and Electrical Engineering disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fast Cables Limited (FCL) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at fostering academic excellence, advancing research and creating valuable opportunities for students in Environmental and Electrical Engineering disciplines.

The partnership between UET and FCL focuses on supporting students through Academic Awards, Internship Programs, and Career Opportunities. The Fast Excellence Award will recognize top-performing students in Electrical Engineering, offering a cash prize of PKR 100,000. The Fast Sustainability Award will honor innovative Final Year Design Projects addressing core sustainability issues in Pakistan, with PKR 200,000 awarded to the best project, as selected by a panel of experts. Furthermore, FCL will provide six-week internships annually to students from Environmental and Electrical Engineering programs, offering them valuable hands-on industry experience.

Additionally, FCL will actively participate in job fairs and campus recruitment drives to hire talented graduates from UET.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry. It provides our students with practical exposure and recognition for their innovative contributions." Kamal Mahmood Amjad Mian emphasized, "Fast Cables is proud to contribute to the professional development of Pakistan’s youth. This collaboration aligns with our vision of promoting sustainability and technical excellence."

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Vice Chancellor of UET, and Kamal Mahmood Amjad Mian, CEO of Fast Cables Limited.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Job Pakistani Rupee University Of Engineering And Technology From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Chairperson BISP meets Shahina Sher Ali

Chairperson BISP meets Shahina Sher Ali

4 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker held with 300 bottles of liquor

Drug trafficker held with 300 bottles of liquor

4 minutes ago
 The University of Engineering & Technology (UET), ..

The University of Engineering & Technology (UET), FCL join hands to empower stud ..

3 minutes ago
 Amir Karim Khan takes charge as Commissioner Multa ..

Amir Karim Khan takes charge as Commissioner Multan Division

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine hits Russian army factories, energy hubs i ..

Ukraine hits Russian army factories, energy hubs in 'massive' barrage

4 minutes ago
 UAE SWAT Challenge embraces diversity, competitive ..

UAE SWAT Challenge embraces diversity, competitiveness: Moldova Team

25 minutes ago
54 participants from 40 countries join Dubai Polic ..

54 participants from 40 countries join Dubai Police’s PIL Diploma

25 minutes ago
 PCB’s ‘Pakistan Strike Force’ camp begins at ..

PCB’s ‘Pakistan Strike Force’ camp begins at NCA

8 minutes ago
 Polio eradication committee reviews preparations f ..

Polio eradication committee reviews preparations for Febr 3-9 campaign

9 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 13 cases ..

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 13 cases regarding D-Chowk protest

9 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan join PCB's Level-2 coaching ..

Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan join PCB's Level-2 coaching course

8 minutes ago
 Punjab University admission date extended

Punjab University admission date extended

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education