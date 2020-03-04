The University of Faisalabad (TUF) convocation on March 18 in Faisalabad

The seventh convocation of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) will be held at the Sargodha Road Campus on March 18, 2020

The seventh convocation of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) will be held at the Sargodha Road Campus on March 18, 2020.

According to the registrar, degrees would be conferred on students who have successfully completed the degree requirements.

He asked the graduates to get them registered by March 10, 2020.

The full-dress rehearsal will be held at 10am on March 17 while the convocation ceremony will commence at 10 am on March 18, he added.