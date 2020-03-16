UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The University Of Faisalabad (TUF) Convocation Cancelled

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:06 PM

The University of Faisalabad (TUF) convocation cancelled

The 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) was cancelled due to corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) was cancelled due to corona virus pandemic.

TUF spokesman said here on Monday that the 7th convocation was scheduled to be held in Sargodha Road Campus here on March 17 to confer degrees and medical to university students.

The event was cancelled as government instructed to hold off all types of public gatherings for three weeks.

New schedule for the event would be announced later,he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sargodha March Event All Government

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar produces song “Ko Ko Corona” in figh ..

57 seconds ago

Corona awareness banners display at transport stan ..

17 seconds ago

Russia unveils measures to support business amid p ..

19 seconds ago

Germany imposes border controls with five countrie ..

21 seconds ago

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia Goes Into Online ..

5 minutes ago

CAA instructed to restrict entrance of meeters, gr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.