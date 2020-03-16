The University of Faisalabad (TUF) convocation cancelled

The 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) was cancelled due to corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The 7th convocation of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) was cancelled due to corona virus pandemic.

TUF spokesman said here on Monday that the 7th convocation was scheduled to be held in Sargodha Road Campus here on March 17 to confer degrees and medical to university students.

The event was cancelled as government instructed to hold off all types of public gatherings for three weeks.

New schedule for the event would be announced later,he added.