The University of Karachi announces result of BCom Part II External Annual Exam 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi on Tuesday announced the result of BCom Part-II and both parts (External) Annual Examination 2021.

As per the gazette issued, 2,393 candidates were registered with the KU, of which 2,275 students appeared in the papers, and 53 candidates were declared passed with the first division, 407 with the second division, and one with the third division.

The overall pass percentage was 20.26 percent.

The gazette shows that Burhanuddin son of Noman Khairullah, having seat number 165330, obtained 1039 marks out of a total of 1400 marks and clinched overall first position.

It also shows that Rabbiya Khan daughter of Muhammad Abid Khan, having seat number 166316, bagged the second position by obtaining 990 marks, and Bisma Ali d/o Syed Zafar Ali Shah, having seat number 166809, secured 975 marks and third position.