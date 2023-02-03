The University of Karachi organizes walk in connection with 'Kashmir Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi on Friday organized a walk to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmoood Iraqi led the walk which started from the Administration Building Lawn and ended at the Azadi Chowk.

A large number of students, faculty and employees attended the 'Kashmir Solidarity Walk' and expressed their support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination.

They were holding the Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, and chanted slogans to support freedom struggle of Kashmiri people.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said, "India has been committing atrocities on the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the past seventy-five years which is very shameful." KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that India cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their right to freedom by oppression and force.

He observed, "There is no such thing as democracy in India, although they claim to be a champion of democracy." He informed the audience that India has recently banned the BBC documentary which has exposed the Gujarat riots and the main culprit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, behind the ongoing violence, unrest, and disturbance due to which many innocent people lost their lives.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the whole world should be ashamed for remaining silent on the atrocities committed by India in IIOJK and other parts of India.

He observed, "The silence of human rights organizations and international communities over the violation in India is strange and it marks a big question mark on their role and reputation." He said that government should use all diplomatic platforms and other resources to raise voices for the Kashmir cause.

"The Kashmir issue should not be seen as issue of a religious community (Muslims). Rather, the world needs to look at it as humanitarian crisis, involving genocide of the indigenous population by the Indian armed forces," he added.

He suggested, "Students should be aware of Kashmir history so that the new generation can understand it well as it is a historical issue and they are fighting for their rights and freedom."