The University Of Sialkot (USKT) Inked MoU With Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 06:34 PM
The University of Sialkot (USKT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC), making it the official affiliate hospital for the ADP, BS and MS programs of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC), making it the official affiliate hospital for the ADP, BS and MS programs of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences.
These programs include Doctor of Physiotherapy, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Medical Imaging Technology (MIT), Doctor of Pharmacy (PHARM.D), Medical Lab Technology (MLT) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman and SMC Chairman Asghar Ali Rana.
This collaboration will provide students with clinical training, hands-on experience and access to advanced medical facilities, ensuring they are prepared to excel in their professional fields and contribute to the healthcare sector.
Recent Stories
Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain urges for ..
Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees
Four killed in Kandhkot road accidents
The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC)
PM pays tribute to Quadi-e-Azam on his 148th birthday
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary felicitates Christian ..
Asian stocks mostly up after US tech rally
Date for India Pakistan Champions Trophy match announced
PHC seeks reply from ECP over non-holding Senate elections in KP
Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor discuss regional ties, challenges
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets in medical milestone
Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From Education
-
Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees2 minutes ago
-
The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC)53 seconds ago
-
AIOU inks MoU with FLI to protect endangered languages8 minutes ago
-
IIUI Board of Trustees convenes 16th meeting in Riyadh8 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province1 day ago
-
UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admissions4 days ago
-
COMSTECH to continue provision of educational facilities to Palestinian students: Prof. Dr. Iqbal4 days ago
-
Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees8 days ago
-
Punjab University organizes seminar on ‘Belt & Road Initiative8 days ago
-
KU VC visits admission fee counters in university8 days ago
-
Punjab University exams postponed8 days ago
-
IIUI marks World Day of Arabic Language8 days ago