The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Sialkot (USKT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC), making it the official affiliate hospital for the ADP, BS and MS programs of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC), making it the official affiliate hospital for the ADP, BS and MS programs of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences.

These programs include Doctor of Physiotherapy, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Medical Imaging Technology (MIT), Doctor of Pharmacy (PHARM.D), Medical Lab Technology (MLT) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman and SMC Chairman Asghar Ali Rana.

This collaboration will provide students with clinical training, hands-on experience and access to advanced medical facilities, ensuring they are prepared to excel in their professional fields and contribute to the healthcare sector.