Open Menu

The University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS) Inks MoU

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 07:05 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks MoU

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with Grameen Jano Unnayan Sangstha Bangladesh (GJUS) to promote education & research linkages for enhancing practical experience

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with Grameen Jano Unnayan Sangstha Bangladesh (GJUS) to promote education & research linkages for enhancing practical experience.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus and Executive Director Grameen Jano Unnayan Sangstha (GJUS) Mr Zakir Hussain Mohsin signed the MoU in the ceremony held at UVAS City Campus.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Chairman Department of Veterinary Medicine Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and few faculty members and GJUS officials were present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani said that this agreement would be beneficial for both organizations especially to learn about hands-on practical training and professional field experiences for enhancing capacity building.

Under the MoU, both parties will work together to develop the buffalo & Sahiwal breed development project and local semen of these species will be exported to improve the genetic potential of our local species. They will exchange of undergraduate and postgraduate students for short-term internship, virtual exchange programme & research projects and they also will jointly arranged workshops, seminars and conferences. Both parties will promote academic, cultural, and social understanding between students of both countries.

Recent Stories

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Gov ..

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Governor Kundi

4 minutes ago
 NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive

NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive

4 minutes ago
 KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khy ..

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisa ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansi ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investm ..

9 minutes ago
 Canada votes for new government to take on Trump

Canada votes for new government to take on Trump

6 minutes ago
 The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ( ..

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks MoU

6 minutes ago
1st JC sets agenda for enhancing Pakistan-Czech re ..

1st JC sets agenda for enhancing Pakistan-Czech relations

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

3 hours ago
 Participants at Pakistan-China Summit emphasize ur ..

Participants at Pakistan-China Summit emphasize urgent shift to green economy

6 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 09 paisas against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 09 paisas against US Dollar

6 minutes ago
 EOBI achieves unprecedented growth & reforms under ..

EOBI achieves unprecedented growth & reforms under new leadership: Briefing

1 minute ago
 Stock markets mostly rise as investors eye trade t ..

Stock markets mostly rise as investors eye trade talks

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education