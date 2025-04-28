The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks MoU

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with Grameen Jano Unnayan Sangstha Bangladesh (GJUS) to promote education & research linkages for enhancing practical experience

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with Grameen Jano Unnayan Sangstha Bangladesh (GJUS) to promote education & research linkages for enhancing practical experience.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus and Executive Director Grameen Jano Unnayan Sangstha (GJUS) Mr Zakir Hussain Mohsin signed the MoU in the ceremony held at UVAS City Campus.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Chairman Department of Veterinary Medicine Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and few faculty members and GJUS officials were present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani said that this agreement would be beneficial for both organizations especially to learn about hands-on practical training and professional field experiences for enhancing capacity building.

Under the MoU, both parties will work together to develop the buffalo & Sahiwal breed development project and local semen of these species will be exported to improve the genetic potential of our local species. They will exchange of undergraduate and postgraduate students for short-term internship, virtual exchange programme & research projects and they also will jointly arranged workshops, seminars and conferences. Both parties will promote academic, cultural, and social understanding between students of both countries.