The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) inks memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cloud Agri Pakistan (CAP)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and the Cloud Agri Pakistan (CAP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on research in dairy animal monitoring through sensor technologies on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and the Cloud Agri Pakistan (CAP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on research in dairy animal monitoring through sensor technologies on Wednesday.

UVAS Director of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Farhan Jamil and CAP General Manager Dr Muhammad Asad Ullah Khan signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farhan Jamil said that the aim of the MoU was to enhance linkages between industry and university for the promotion of research. He added this agreement would be beneficial for livestock community and dairy sector of Pakistan.

UVAS Prof Dr Asad Ali spoke about the objectives of his organization and MoU for the uplift of dairy sector regarding advancement of livestock management in the country.

According to the MOU, both parties would work in the field of dairy production with the primary focus on the monitoring of buffalo behavior for early detection of health events, etc. The UVAS would provide its technical support to develop standard behavioral indicators.

The UVAS would also provide access to the facility and animals with the other party. The behavioral monitoring devices would be used at the UVAS for research purposes and would serve as a mean of demonstration for Livestock producers and any change in the software and hardware for the purpose of research and development (R&D) would be done with mutual understanding.

UVAS VC Dr Talat Naseer Pasha while UVAS faculty members and officials from Cloud Agri Pakistan were also present.