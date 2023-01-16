UrduPoint.com

The University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Arranges Entrepreneurial Gala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 05:51 PM

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranges entrepreneurial gala

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged an entrepreneurial gala at the Business School here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged an entrepreneurial gala at the Business School here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the event while Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Business School Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub and a large number of faculty members and students were also present.

Speaking on the occsaion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said the objective of the gala was to promote entrepreneurial skills in students to start their own businesses. He also acknowledge role of students who actively participated in the gala and displayed their varieties of products related to foods (carbonated drinks, rice, fruit salad, cold coffee, seed, chopped packed vegetables), clothes(dust coat, dress, track suit) and cosmetics (perfume, cream, gift) etc and innovative ideasfor business.

Related Topics

Business University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Event

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief to Meet Chinese Vice Premier in ..

US Treasury Chief to Meet Chinese Vice Premier in Switzerland on January 18 - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Order Restored at Chinese Nickel Plant in Indonesi ..

Order Restored at Chinese Nickel Plant in Indonesia After Violent Protests - Bei ..

2 minutes ago
 Swiatek looks for missing spark after surviving Au ..

Swiatek looks for missing spark after surviving Australian Open test

5 minutes ago
 VC UET inaugurates China Study Centre

VC UET inaugurates China Study Centre

5 minutes ago
 PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG p ..

PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG polls: Saeed Ghani

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs 2,800 to Rs 184,500 per ..

Gold prices decline by Rs 2,800 to Rs 184,500 per tola

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.