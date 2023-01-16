The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranges entrepreneurial gala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged an entrepreneurial gala at the Business School here on Monday

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the event while Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Business School Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub and a large number of faculty members and students were also present.

Speaking on the occsaion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said the objective of the gala was to promote entrepreneurial skills in students to start their own businesses. He also acknowledge role of students who actively participated in the gala and displayed their varieties of products related to foods (carbonated drinks, rice, fruit salad, cold coffee, seed, chopped packed vegetables), clothes(dust coat, dress, track suit) and cosmetics (perfume, cream, gift) etc and innovative ideasfor business.