The VC Visits Sindh University Mirpurkhas Campus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:40 PM

The VC visits Sindh University Mirpurkhas campus

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said that efforts were afoot to obtain land to build new state-of-the art and eco-friendly independent megastructure for university campus Mirpurkhas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said that efforts were afoot to obtain land to build new state-of-the art and eco-friendly independent megastructure for university campus Mirpurkhas.

"We were accessing government of Sindh, Federal government, area notables, philanthropists and business community to help us establish a full new campus structure with latest academic and research facilities through establishment of architectural edifice with most innovative facility features", he said.

The VC inspected the overall state of the ageing building and issued on-the-spot directives for necessary repairs and fixtures where necessary.

Later, in his meet-up with campus faculty led by Focal Person Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, the VC said the campus was thriving as it offered market-oriented degree programs taught by highly qualified, trained, experienced and devoted faculty.

Dr. Burfat appreciated the role of Mirpurkhas campus towards promotion of knowledge and capacity building of youth of the region.

