The World’s Biggest 24-Hour Book Sale – The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Opens Its Doors to Karachi for the First Time

Over one million brand new English books of all genres will be at 50% - 90% discounts throughout the 11-day sale

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019) The World’s Biggest Book Sale – the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has officially launched its very first sale in Karachi at the Expo Centre following its success in Lahore. The Sale is known for its unique feature of being open for 24 hours, non-stop. There will be a million brand new English books of all genres with 50% - 90% discounts of the recommended retail price throughout the 11-day Sale, starting July 26, 2019 from 9.00am onwards till 11.59pm on August 5, 2019. Entrance to the event is FREE.

“Reading contributes to the growth of the mind, and is especially crucial for the development of young growing minds. Books fuel our imagination and compel us to become better thinkers. The Big Bad Wolf

Book Sale brings greater accessibility to affordable books to people, and we are really happy to bring it to Karachi,” said AwaisAkhtar Butt, Organizer of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi 2019.

Karachi’s book aficionados will have access to all of their favourite genres and those curious about books can discover new interest during the Sale. The Sale features the best books available in the world’s literary market, from art, architecture and history, to science, poetry, and fantasy. A huge variety of children’s books including activity books as well as Magical Books will also be available at the Book Sale.

The event was officiated by Mr. Syed FirdousShamimNaqvi, Leader of the opposition Sindh Assembly and Mr. KhairulNazranAbd Rahman, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi alongside Mr. AwaisAkhtar Butt, Organizer of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi 2019. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale’s partners from Punjab Group of Colleges, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University and Allied Schools – Mr. ShoaibHaroon, Acting Regional Manager of Sindh and Baluchistan, Mr. ShahzaibAijaz, Director Centre for Executive Learning Development and Diversity (CELDD) and Mr. ImmadZafar, Manager Marketing MAJU Business Development Manages MAJU was also seen at the event.

During the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi 2019, parents will discover a series of Magical Books or also known as Augmented Reality (AR) books for children. Children are more than ever tuned to technology and this feature in the books, which lets the story interact with them, will give children a magical experience. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is also known as Asia’s biggest and exclusive distributor of these Magical Books. These Magical Books feature a variety of children’s stories such as Cinderella, Little Bear’s Big Adventure, I Love My Mommy, and more as well as two educational titles, Let’s Learn Counting and Let’s Learn Alphabet.

There will be 12 titles of Magical Books available. Its interactive learning feature makes learning fun and entertaining using its cutting-edge AR technology to revolutionise reading for young ones.

“Book lovers in Karachi will be delighted to see the one million books available at the event. The city has produced some of the most brilliant minds of the country and we hope to further this cause by making affordable reading more accessible.” said Mr. Awais.

Aside from bringing the best books to all book lovers, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale also believes in giving back to the community. This is made possible through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, the Red Readerhood – an initiative designed to donate brand new, quality English books to those who are in need of it.

All books collected through this initiative during the Sale will go to the Rotary Pakistan Literacy Mission which will benefit schools, colleges, community-based libraries as well as mobile libraries under their care. On a mission to develop reading habits in Pakistan, The Rotary Pakistan Literacy Mission is creating libraries to advocate for total literacy and quality education for Pakistanis. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is pledging 500 books to the cause and customers are encouraged to play a part in giving back to the community. Those who are keen to donate to this cause are encouraged to visit the Red Readerhood Corner located after the cashier counters to purchase books that have been specially curated for the children and drop them into the box at the Sale.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi and Punjab Group of Colleges, Pakistan’s Largest Education Network, a local organization is continuing its collaboration with an aim to raise awareness regarding the significance of reading. Karachiites can also find an array of Urdu language books from local publishers such as Children’s Publications, Az Corp Entertainment and MaktabAtulMadinah available at the Sale.

From its very first sale in Malaysia in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books has been on a mission to introduce non- readers to new reads and cultivate the never-ending love for books across countries. It has since established itself as a must-visit book event in Kuala Lumpur, as well as in countries around the world. The Sale’s stop in Pakistan this year gives people in the country a chance to explore the magical world of books.