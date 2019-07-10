The World’s Biggest Book Sale Comes to Karachi for the First Time

Offering massive discounts and non-stop book shopping fun, the Big Bad Wolf Book Saleopens for 24 hours throughout from 26 July to 5 August 2019

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019) The World’s Biggest Book Sale, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is coming to Karachi this July following its success in Lahore earlier this year.

Book lovers will get the chance to experience a staggering collection of one million brand-new English books withdiscounts of 50% to 90% offrecommended retail price.

Doors will be open to the public at 9.00am on July26, 2019, and close at 11.59pm on August5, 2019. Taking place at Hall 5, Karachi Expo Centre, the entrance to the Sale isFREE.

Karachi’sgrowing generation of literate youth will enjoy the non-stop access to world-class literature at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi2019.

Be one of the first to experience the Sale’s VIP Day by winning VIP passes via contests on the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Pakistan’s social media pages. The VIP Day on July 25, 2019,gives pass holders the opportunity to enter the Sale one day before its official opening to the general public and hunt for their favourite books. At the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi press conference, Andrew Yap, founder of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, said, “Our vision of bringing the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale to Karachi is finally becoming a reality! After the success in Lahore, we realized that there are so many people in this region that is hungry for quality English books. Hence, we’ve decided to come to Karachi and take up the challenge to satisfy the demand of English books from this metropolitan city, with its bustling populations. Through this Book Sale, we aspire to create a platform that inspires people to achieve their dreams and empower them with knowledge by making books affordable and accessible to all.” Readers of all interests can find bestseller titles, young adult fiction, romance, crime thriller, science fiction, business, self-help, architecture, design, cookbooks, and many more at the Sale.Parents will be thrilled to know that there is also a variety of children’s books, including storybooks, activity books, board books, coloring books, picture books, and interactive booksat the Sale as well. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is also Asia’s exclusive seller of the “Magical Books” or also known as the Augmented Reality (AR) books.

Using cutting-edge AR technology thatrevolutionizes reading for the next generation, children are able to read, play and learn through theseMagical Books. TheseMagical Books come to life as the characters speak, dance and sing, getting children more excited to read and learn. Expect to find a range of classic children’s stories such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Goldilocks or education titles such as Let’s Learn Counting and Let’s Learn ABC at the Sale. “The overwhelming support we have received earlier this year during our Sale in Lahore pushed us to organize the Sale in Karachi. This will be the first chance for Karachites to experience a 24-hour Book Sale. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is known internationally for its round-the-clock book shopping and I am excited to bring the Sale to more cities in Pakistan which allows more people access to affordable quality English books.” said Awais Akhtar Butt, Organizer of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi 2019. Every year since its inception, it has successfully attracted hundreds of thousands of book lovers, students, and families worldwide.Founded in 2009 in Malaysia, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has been to multiple cities in 10 countries the last decade, includingDubai, Jakarta, Manila, Cebu, Colombo, Bangkok, Taipei, Yangon, Mandalay, Seoul, and Lahore.Karachi’s very own Big Bad Wolf Book Sale reflects its commitment to its mission of ‘Changing the World One Book at a Time’. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale believes in giving back to the society, hence the founding of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm – Red Readerhood. The Book Sale is firm in believing that everyone regardless of status has the right to acquire knowledge through reading. Hence, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi 2019 will be collaborating with a local non-profit organization and visitors are encouraged to purchase as well as donate the books at the Red Readerhood corner during the Sale. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi 2019 will continue its collaboration with the Punjab Group of Colleges, Pakistan’s Largest Education Network, a local organization that is also aligned with the Sale’s mission of raising awareness on the importance of reading habits. Karachitescan also find an array of Urdu language books by Children’s Publication available at the Sale.