These Pakistani universities have been listed among world’s top 1000 varsities

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology continues to top the list for a record eight-year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) At least seven Pakistani universities have been listed among the top 1000 universities in the world.

According to Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2020, the same seven universities retained their spots in the list with no new university being added to the list.

1. PIEAS

The Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) is the top ranked university of Pakistan, according to the list.

It is placed on 375th position among top 1,000 universities of the world for its student faculty ratio, very high research output, besides other merit points.

2. NUST

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) stands next for its very high research output number of students and faculty. It is placed at 400th number on the list.

3. QAU

Quaid-e-Azam University has been ranked at 511 position for citations per faculty.

4. LUMS

Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has been placed at 701 position for its employer reputation. LUMS was the only private sector university of Pakistan to make the list.

5. COMSATS

COMSATS Institute of Information Technology was ranked 801 in the list.

6. UET

Next came the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore that has also been ranked at 801th position in the list.

7. PU

University of the Punjab was also ranked 801 on global list of 1,000 top universities.

The annual QS rankings are among the few international rankings that are looked up by students, education experts, academicians and industry as a reliable source, internationally. The QS university rankings are carried out on the basis of teaching and research quality, academic, employer reputation, citations per paper, papers per faculty and internationalisation measures taken by the university.

This year’s ranking was dominated by Universities in the US and UK, who together grabbed nine of the top ten positions for the year 2020.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology continues to top the list for a record eight-year, making it the longest reign of a higher education institute in the QS rankings’ history.