Third Batch Of COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program Completes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 06:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The 3rd batch of the COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program for Virology and Vaccine Technologies has completed successfully.
COMSTECH in collaboration with Indonesian Ministry of Health, PT Bio Farma, and Padjadjaran University, the Center of Excellence on vaccine and biotechnology products, enrolled 12 early-career scientists from nine OIC member states for a month-long training in virology and vaccine technology.
The third phase of one month-long training program held in Jakarta and Bandung, west Java. Scholars from Indonesia, Cameroon, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Egypt, Pakistan, Somalia, Tanzania, and Uganda, participated in the program.
The goal of the program was to enhance research and development capabilities in the field of virology and vaccine technology among OIC member states. First two phases of the same program have been successfully conducted in Indonesia in 2022 and 2023.
The program aimed to foster collaboration among OIC countries in vaccine production and contribute to global health initiatives. Since 2022, COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program has supported 24 research fellows from 18 OIC member countries.
The closing ceremony took place in Jakarta, attended by officials from COMSTECH, host institutions and experts from various OIC member states, online and in-person.
