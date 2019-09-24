UrduPoint.com
Third Int'l Moot On Childhood To Be Held At AIOU Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:16 PM

The 3rd international conference on Early Childhood (ECD) development will take place here Wednesday, September 25) to discuss new trends and opportunities for healthy growth of the new generation at its early age

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The 3rd international conference on Early Childhood (ECD) development will take place here Wednesday, September 25) to discuss new trends and opportunities for healthy growth of the new generation at its early age.

The theme of the conference will be "The promise of Early Child Development-Investing in the Early Years". Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood is likely to preside over the inaugural session, which will be addressed by some eminent educationists including Vice Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The conference is expected to bring together around 500 participants from home and abroad, including legislators and policymakers, responsible for health, nutrition, child protection, education and social welfare, ECD experts.

The event is being organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Rupani Foundation, Ministry of Planning, Development and the Karakoram International University.

An exhibition�of workable ECD Models will also be arranged on the occasion. It will focus on multi-sector approach to promote holistic ECD from birth to 8 years in the country.

According to Dean Education, Dr Nasir Mahmood, the participants will�deliberate on draft policies and legislation to evolve an integrated, multi-sector approach.

The proposed event will provide a forum to ECCE stakeholders for sharing experiences, researches, developments and innovations in the field of early childhood care, development and education.

The conference will envisage for re-conceptualizing the concept of ECCE keeping in view the current practices, challenges and trends at national/global level.�It also aimed at appraising latest trends and address challenges in Early Childhood Care and Education.

