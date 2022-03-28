Three-day annual book fair begins at WUM

A three-day annual book fair began at Katchery Campus of Women University Multan (WUM) displaying variety of books on numerous subjects here on Monday. Registrar WUM, Dr. Qammar Rubab inaugurated the fair organized by the Library Department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A three-day annual book fair began at Katchery Campus of Women University Multan (WUM) displaying variety of books on numerous subjects here on Monday. Registrar WUM, Dr. Qammar Rubab inaugurated the fair organized by the library Department.

As many as 13 leading publishers and booksellers from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore are participating in it.

A wide range of books including Natural, Biological and Social Sciences and Health are available on subsidized rates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Qammar Rubab said that such events were invaluable, as they not only help broaden one's vision and horizons but also contribute towards the growth and development of our younger generations by inculcating in them a love for reading and the pursuit of knowledge.

She also lauded the efforts of the organizers for providing students a wonderful source of knowledge.

Director Students Affairs, Dr Adeela Saeed said, our youth is the future of Pakistan and success in literature and scientific research depends upon a great deal of its intellectual growth.

A large number of students, scholars, faculty members and visitors attended the event.