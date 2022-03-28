UrduPoint.com

Three-day Annual Book Fair Begins At WUM

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 05:39 PM

Three-day annual book fair begins at WUM

A three-day annual book fair began at Katchery Campus of Women University Multan (WUM) displaying variety of books on numerous subjects here on Monday. Registrar WUM, Dr. Qammar Rubab inaugurated the fair organized by the Library Department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A three-day annual book fair began at Katchery Campus of Women University Multan (WUM) displaying variety of books on numerous subjects here on Monday. Registrar WUM, Dr. Qammar Rubab inaugurated the fair organized by the library Department.

As many as 13 leading publishers and booksellers from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore are participating in it.

A wide range of books including Natural, Biological and Social Sciences and Health are available on subsidized rates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Qammar Rubab said that such events were invaluable, as they not only help broaden one's vision and horizons but also contribute towards the growth and development of our younger generations by inculcating in them a love for reading and the pursuit of knowledge.

She also lauded the efforts of the organizers for providing students a wonderful source of knowledge.

Director Students Affairs, Dr Adeela Saeed said, our youth is the future of Pakistan and success in literature and scientific research depends upon a great deal of its intellectual growth.

A large number of students, scholars, faculty members and visitors attended the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Wum Rawalpindi Reading Women Event From Love

Recent Stories

KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Austr ..

KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Australia ODI series

9 minutes ago
 PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of ..

PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of players' fitness and training

14 minutes ago
 Russia Expels Three Slovak Diplomats - Russian For ..

Russia Expels Three Slovak Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Five Russian Diplomats in North Macedonia Declared ..

Five Russian Diplomats in North Macedonia Declared Personae Non Gratae - Reports

1 minute ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 ACP to work for promotion of Urdu language abroad: ..

ACP to work for promotion of Urdu language abroad: President ACP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>