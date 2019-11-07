Three-day book exhibition inaugurated

Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that the government was making efforts to promote book reading culture among people of all age groups

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that the government was making efforts to promote book reading culture among people of all age groups.

He said this after inaugurating a three-day book exhibition, being organised by the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department at City Heritage Museum, in connection with the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The books which were exhibited include books on the Seerat-un-Nabi, Islamiyat, Pak History and Iqbaliyat.

The minister said that in the past, parents used to recommend good books to children for reading while books were also given as gift. Unfortunately, book reading culture declined and computer replaced it, he added.

Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah said that there was great need to revive habit of book reading, adding that parents should also play their role in highlighting the importance of book reading among children.