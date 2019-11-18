Three-day book fair opens at Women University

A three-day book fair opened at the Women University here on Monday wherein six publishers have displayed a large number of books

Inaugurating the fair, Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi said reading books was key to success for students and they should maintain friendship with books.

She said book fairs could play a crucial role in revival of the library culture in the country. She said that necessary financial support would be provided for making available required reading material to students.

Prof Anila Asif highlighted the efforts of the university in promoting book reading culture among students.

In-charge library Ms Gul Naz spoke about the objectives and significance of the fair.

Books on various subjects and topics including literature, education, mass communication, pharamcy, bussiness and commerce, chemistry, mathematics, physics, English, Islamic and Pak studies are available at the fair.