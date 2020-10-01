Three female teachers suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

Three female school teachers, including a headmistress, were suspended over violations of Covid-19 SOPs on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Three female school teachers, including a headmistress, were suspended over violations of Covid-19 SOPs on Thursday.

CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sian visited different schools and suspended Headmistress Government Girls High School Dhobi Ghat Uzma Tayyab over poor arrangements and negligence.

He also suspended two other teachers Maliha Noor, and Ferhat Yasmin.

The CEO issued a show cause notice to the Headmaster of Government MC Primary School.

According to the education department sources, anti-corona SOPs are being monitoredstrictly in all government schools and strict action is being taken on negligence.